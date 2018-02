GREAT NORTH PROPERTIES, LLC, a domestic LLC, filed with the SSNY on 12/20/17. Office location: Essex County. SSNY is designated as agent upon whom process against the LLC may be served. SSNY shall mail process to LLC, PO Box 38, Port Kent, NY 12997. Purpose: Any lawful purpose.VN-02/24-03/31/2018-6TC-177071|