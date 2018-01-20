GREAT WHITE NORTH PROPERTIES, LLC NOTICE OF FORMATION of a domestic Limited Liability Company (LLC):DATE OF FORMATION: The Articles of Organization were filed with the New York State Secretary of State on December 15, 2017.NEW YORK OFFICE LOCATION: Clinton County AGENT FOR PROCESS: The Secretary of State is designated as Agent upon whom process against the LLC may be served. The Secretary of State shall mail a copy of any process against the LLC to 653 Prospect Street, Champlain, New York 12919.PURPOSE: To engage in any lawful act or activity.NC-01/20-01/24/2018-6TC-173994|