Green.Light.House LLC Articles of Organization filed with the Secretary of State of NY ( SSNY) on June 14, 2018. Office is located in Essex County. SSNY is designated as Agent of the LLC upon whom process against it may be served. SSNY shall mail a copy of any process to the LLC at: 105 Albee Lane, Essex, NY 12936.VN-06/30-08/04/18-6TC-189521|