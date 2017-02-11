NOTICE OF FORMATION OF A PROFESSIONAL LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY (PLLC), Hal I. Rubin, M.D. PLLC. The Articles of Organization were filed with the Secretary of the State of New York (SSNY) on March 7, 2016 for business conducted from an office located at 11 Hammond Lane, Suite A, Plattsburgh, NY 12901, in Clinton County. The purpose of the PLLC is the professional practice of Medicine. The SSNY is hereby designated as the agent of the PLLC, upon whom process against it may be served. SSNY shall mail a copy of any process against PLLC to Hal I. Rubin, M.D. PLLC at the address noted above.

NC-02/11-03/18/2017-6TC-143339|