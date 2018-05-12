NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that voting, on the following resolution, will be held at Hammond Library, 2732 Main Street, Crown Point, N.Y., on, June 21, 2018, from 12:30 P.M. to 8 P.M. RESOLVED: That the Crown Point Central School Board of Education be authorized to increase the annual appropriation of the Hammond Library from Fifty Thousand Dollars ($50,000.00) to Fifty Four Thousand Dollars ($54,000.00) which is levied and collected by taxes.Also, there will be voting for 2 (two) available Trustee positions. A Petition for Trustee may be acquired at the Library during regular business hours and will need to be submitted, with 25 signatures of Crown Point residents, no later than close of business on, June 14, 2018.Tatum TrombleyPresidentTT-05/12-06/09/2018-5TC-184572|