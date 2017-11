ARTICLES OF ORGANIZATION of Highlands Estate Vineyard, LLC (LLC) were filed with Sec. of State of NY (SSNY) on August 19, 2014. Office Location: Essex County. SSNY has been designated as agent upon whom process against the LLC may be served. SSNY shall mail a copy of any process to the LLCs principal business location: 1086 Highlands Road, Keeseville, New York 12944. Purpose: Any lawful business purpose.VN-11/18-12/23/17-6TC-168808|