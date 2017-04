NOTICE BY PUBLICATION OF FORMATION OF LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY

HojPojLoj LLC filed articles of organization with SOS of NY on 3/21/2017. Principal office is in Essex County, New York. The SOS of NY is designated as agent for service of process against the LLC, and SOS shall mail a copy of process in any action or proceeding against the LLC to LLC, PO Box 97, Elizabethtown, NY 12932. The LLC's purpose is to engage in any lawful activity.

VN-04/01-05/06/2017-6TC-147260|