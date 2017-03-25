HOME SOLUTION PEOPLE, LLC filed an App. for Authority with the Dept. of State of NY on 3/6/2017. Jurisdiction: NV and the date of its organization is: 11/27/2013. Office location in NYS: Warren County. The Secretary of the State of NY ("SSNY") is designated as agent upon whom process against it may be served, the address to which the SSNY shall mail a copy of such process is: 98 Fox Rd., Queensbury, NY 12804. Address maintained in its jurisdiction is: 4730 S. Ft. Apache Rd., Ste. 300, Las Vegas, NV 89147. The authorized officer in its jurisdiction of organization where a copy of its Certificate of Formation can be obtained is: NV Secretary of State, 202 N. Carson St., Carson City, NV 89701. The purpose of the company is: any lawful act.

NE/AJ-03/25-04/29/2017-6TC-147030|