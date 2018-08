HUDDY & CO. LLC, Arts. of Org. filed with the SSNY on 07/30/2018. Office loc: Essex County. SSNY has been designated as agent upon whom process against the LLC may be served. SSNY shall mail process to: Jaimee Kuhl, 10 Park Ave, Ticonderoga , NY 12883. Purpose: Any Lawful Purpose. TT-08/25-09/29/2018-6TC-193837|