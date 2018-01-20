IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT YOUR SPECTRUM CHANNEL LINEUP Communities Served: City of North Adams; Towns of Adams, Cheshire, Clarksburg, Williamstown, MA; City of Johnstown; Towns of Carlisle, Cherry Valley, Cobleskill, Duanesburg, Esperance, Florida, Hoosick, Middleburgh, Moreau, Queensbury, Richmondville, Rotterdam, Schoharie, Schroon, Seward, Sharon, Wright; Villages of Cherry Valley, Cobleskill, Delanson, Esperance, Hoosick Falls, Middleburgh, Richmondville, Schoharie, Sharon Springs, NY On or after 2/20/2018 Charter will start encrypting the Starter, Spectrum Basic, Standard, and Spectrum Select Service Tier offerings on your cable system. If you have a set-top box, digital transport adapter (DTA), or a retail CableCARD device connected to each of your TVs, you should be unaffected by this change. However, if you are currently receiving the Starter, Spectrum Basic, Standard, or Spectrum Select Service Tier offerings on any TV without equipment supplied by Charter, you will lose the ability to view any channels on that TV. If you are affected, you should contact Charter to arrange for the equipment you need to continue receiving your services. In such case, you are entitled to receive equipment at no additional charge or service fee for a limited period of time. The number and type of devices you are entitled to receive and for how long will vary: If you are a Starter or Spectrum Basic Service Tier customer and receive the service on your TV without Charter-supplied equipment, you are entitled to up to two devices for two years (five years if you also receive Medicaid). If you subscribe to a higher level of service and receive the Standard or Spectrum Select Service Tier offering on a secondary TV without Charter-supplied equipment, you are entitled to one device for one year. You can learn more about this equipment offer and eligibility for Residential at Spectrum.com/digitalnow or by calling 800-892-4357, or for Commercial at Business.Spectrum.com/DigitalNow or by calling 855-890-1101. To qualify for any equipment at no additional charge or service fee, you must request the equipment no later than the 120th day after the date your service is encrypted and satisfy all other eligibility requirements.TT-01/20/2018-1TC-173999|