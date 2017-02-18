INVITATION FOR BID

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Undersigned, on behalf of the Essex County Board of Supervisors, will accept sealed bids at the Office of the Purchasing Agent until 2:00 P.M. on March 1, 2017 for a Heavy Duty In-Ground Floor Jack.

The bids shall be opened publicly and read aloud on March 2, 2017 at 2:00 P.M. at the Office of the Purchasing Agent, 7551 Court Street, Elizabethtown, New York. If additional information concerning the bidding is required, please call (518) 873-3332.

All bids submitted in response to this notice shall be marked "SEALED BID FLOOR JACK" clearly on the outside of the envelope. All bids shall be submitted on the bid sheets included in the package, and no other forms shall be accepted.

Specifications and standard proposals for the proposed work may be obtained at the above address, by calling 518-873-3332, or on the Countys website at www.co.essex.ny.us.

Dated: February 7, 2017

Linda M. Wolf, CPA

Purchasing Agent

Essex County Government Center

7551 Court Street PO Box 217

Elizabethtown, New York 12932

(518) 873-3332

TT-02/18/2017-1TC-143996|