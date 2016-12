INVITATION TO BID

PC Construction is soliciting bids from all trades for the Moses Ludington Hospital Alternations Project in Ticonderoga, NY. NYS Certified M/WBE contractors and suppliers are strongly encouraged to participate. All bids will be due 1/13/17. Interested bidders should contact at cduffy@pcconstruction.com or 802.651.1244.

TT-12/31/2016-1TC-140185|