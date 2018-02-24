TOWN OF TICONDEROGANYS DOH DWSRF NO. 17163DOCUMENT 001116 INVITATION TO BID Project(s): Chilson Water Tank Construction - AES Project No. 4326 North Street Road Water Main Reconstruction - AES Project No. 4324 Well Field Control Building AES Project No. 4323Owner: Town of Ticonderoga32 Montcalm StreetTiconderoga, NY 12883Engineer: AES Northeast, PLLC10-12 City Hall PlacePlattsburgh, NY 12901 The Town of Ticonderoga will receive separate, sealed bids until 11:00 a.m., March 23, 2018, to complete the following (3) projects located in Ticonderoga, NY. 1. Project Name: Chilson Water Tank Construction, AES Project No. 4326 The Chilson Tank work includes the following major components: installation of (1) 1.3 MG, pre-stressed, wire wound concrete tank, site piping, meter vault and meter gate valves, restoration, and other appurtenances, miscellaneous site improvements and restoration. The project will be bid and awarded as one (1) Prime Contract for General Construction (GC). The required project completion date is Two Hundred Twenty-Five (225) calendar days after the date of Notice to Proceed and as further defined in the Agreement. 2. Project Name: North Street Road Water Main Reconstruction, AES Project No. 4324 The water main work includes the following major components: installation of approximately 11,000 LF of water main pipe, gate valves, fire hydrants, and other appurtenances, miscellaneous site improvements and restoration. The project will be bid and awarded as one (1) Prime Contract for General Construction (GC). The required project completion date is Two Hundred Twenty-Five (225) calendar days after the date of Notice to Proceed and as further defined in the Agreement.3. Project Name: Well Field Control Building, AES Project No. 4323 The well field control building work includes the following major components:well field control building, well pumps, site piping, stormwater management, driveway and well access roads, backup generator, restoration, and miscellaneous improvements. The project will be bid and awarded as four (4) Prime Contracts for General Construction (GC), Mechanical (M), Electrical (E), and Plumbing/Process (P). The required project completion date is Two Hundred Twenty-Five (225) calendar days after the date of Notice to Proceed and as further defined in the Agreement.The bids for all (3) projects will be publicly opened and read aloud at 11:00 a.m., March 23, 2018, at the Town of Ticonderoga Town Office, located at 132 Montcalm Street, Ticonderoga, NY 12883. A pre-bid conference for all (3) projects will be held at 1:00 p.m., March 8, 2018 also at the Town of Ticonderoga Town Office. All Bidding Documents can be electronically downloaded free of charge at www.aesnortheast.com under the Bid Docs link at the top of the webpage. Bidding Documents are also available on Compact Disc (CD) at the Office of the Engineer for a $25.00 non-refundable Processing Fee. Printing is also available at our standard rates. Bidding Documents may be examined at the office of the Engineer, AES Northeast, 10-12 City Hall Place, Plattsburgh, New York, 12901.All Bids shall be submitted to Tonya Thompson, Town Clerk, Town of Ticonderoga, 132 Montcalm Street, Ticonderoga, NY 12883 (from 8:00 to 4:00; Monday through Friday) in sealed envelopes with the name and address of the Bidder as well as the project name and AES project no. clearly marked on the face of the envelope. Bids shall be submitted on the provided forms in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders. Each Bid must be accompanied by a security deposit in the amount of 5% of the Bid and subject to the conditions provided in the Instruction to Bidders. A non-collusive certificate is included with the Bid Form and must accompany the bid. The successful Bidder shall be required to furnish a 100% Performance Bond and a 100% Payment Bond. No Bidder may withdraw a bid within forty-five (45) calendar days after opening thereof. It is the policy of the Owner to encourage disadvantaged business enterprises, including minority and women business participation in this project by contractors, subcontractors and suppliers, and all bidders are expected to cooperate in implementing this policy. Additionally, all Bidders shall comply with the NYS Environmental Facilities Corporation Program Requirements and Bid Packet for Construction Contracts, Effective October 1, 2017, New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation.The Contractor shall refer to EFC bid package included within the respective Contract Documents and by bidding shall agree to be bound by all terms and conditions, compliance, reporting, etc. as required by the bid packages and acknowledges that failure to comply may result in delays in compensation. ALL BIDDERS EXPRESSLY ACKNOWLEDGE THAT THIS BID IS SUBMITTED IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE CONSENT DECREE ATTACHED HERETO AS AN APPENDIX IN EACH PROJECT RESPECTIVELY. ALL SUCCESSFUL BIDDERS SHALL CONFIRM THEIR UNDERSTANDING OF OBLIGATIONS IMPOSED AS PART OF THE CONSENT DECREE.The Owner reserves the right to waive any informalities in the bid or to reject any and all bids.TT-02/24/2018-1TC-177138|