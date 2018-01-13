INVITATION TO CONTRACTORS The Housing Assistance Program of Essex County Inc. (HAPEC) is seeking area contractors to be included on its List of Qualified Contractors. HAPEC administers federal and state funded programs that make housing repairs throughout the North Country Region. Contractors that perform housing rehabilitation and repairs, well drillers, and excavation contractors are encouraged to contact HAPEC. Contractors will be asked to provide basic information about their company, proof of comprehensive liability insurance, and proof of Workers Compensation coverage. Minority and Women Owned Business Enterprises are encouraged to participate. To the greatest extent feasible, opportunities for training and employment arising in connection with HAPEC administered projects will be extended to lower-income project area residents. Further, the contractor will, to the greatest extent feasible, utilize business concerns located in or substantially owned by residents of the project area, in the award of contracts and purchase of services and supplies. HAPEC is an equal opportunity employer.Please call (518)873-6888 with questions or Email at info@hapec.orgVN/TT-01/13/2018-1TC-173467|