Ticonderoga | Irene T. Kent, 90, formerly of Ticonderoga and most recently of Randolph, NY, passed away on Thursday, September 13, 2018, at the Meadowbrook Nursing Home of Plattsburgh.

Born in Pittsfield, MA, June 29, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Myrtle (Kirchner) Mercier.

Mrs. Kent was a resident of Ticonderoga for most of her life.

In the beginning of her nursing career, she was employed by the Albany Veterans Hospital as a Registered Nurse. After moving to Ticonderoga, she was employed by the Moses-Ludington Hospital for many years.

Irene was pre-deceased by her husband, Arthur M. Kent on July 15, 1999.

Survivors include her two sons, William G. Kent and his wife, Toni of West Monroe, NY and James H. Kent and his wife, Kelli of Bossier, Louisiana; eight siblings, Andre Mercier of Vermont, Pierre Mercier of Massachusetts, Norman Mercier of Massachusetts, Charles Mercier of New York, Mary Jane LaKotas of Georgia, Virginia Rock of New York, Bernadette Mercier of Massachusetts, and Thelma Barzontini of Massachusetts. She is also survived by four grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and her long-time companion, Omar Post.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, September 21, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Ticonderoga. The Rev. Kevin D. McEwan, Pastor, will officiate.

The Rite of Committal will follow at the family plot of the Ironville Cemetery of Crown Point.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga. To offer online condolences, please visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com