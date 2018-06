NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN That a license, "Pending" for beer, wine, and cider has been applied for by Irons Plattsburgh LLC to sell beer, wine, and cider at retail in a restaurant under the Alcoholic Beverage Control Law at 20 Plattsburgh Plaza, Plattsburgh NY in Clinton County for on premise consumption. NC-06/09-06/16/2018-2TC-187458|