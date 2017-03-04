J Rock Image LLC. Filed 1/4/17. Office: Clinton Co. SSNY designated as agent for process & shall mail to: C/O Jacob W Rock, 271 Bradford Rd, Plattsburgh, NY 12901. Purpose: General.
NC-03/04-04/08/2017-6TC-144966|
