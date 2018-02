NOTICE OF FORMATION OF JCH Rentals, LLC a domestic limited liabilty company. Art. of Org. filed with Sec'y of State of NY (SSNY) on 2/8/2018. Office location: Essex County. SSNY is designated as agent of the LLC upon whom process against the LLC may be served. SSNY shall mail a copy of such process served upon it to JCH Rentals, LLC P.O. Box 1921 Lake Placid NY 12946. Purpose: To engage in any lawful activity.VN-02/17-03/24/2018-6TC-176523|