NOTICE OF FORMATION OF JDL@2018, LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY Articles of Organization filed with the Secretary of State of New York (SSNY) on 03/27/2018. Office location: Clinton County. The SSNY is designated as agent of the LLC upon whom process against may be served. SSNY shall mail a copy of any process to the LLC at PO Box 627, Dannemora, NY 12929. Purpose: To engage in any lawful act or activity.NC-06/02-07/07/2018-6tc-186462|