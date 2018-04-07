JEFFERSON COUNTY PURCHASING DEPARTMENT, 195 ARSENAL STREET, WATERTOWN, NY 13601, (315) 785-3077 Pursuant to the provisions of Section 103 of the General Municipal law, State of New York, Jefferson County will receive sealed proposals for the CR152 (Stony Creek Road) Bridge over Stony Creek Bridge Replacement Project (BIN 3338580; PIN 7753.43) in Jefferson County, New York. Proposals will be received and bids publicly opened and read at the following place and time: PLACE: Jefferson County Purchasing Department, Board of Legislative Chambers Room, 195 Arsenal Street, Watertown, New York 13601. DATE: TUESDAY, April 24, 2018. TIME: 3:00 PM EST. The work to be performed consists principally of the furnishing or all labor, equipment, and materials for: Reconstruction of CR152 (Stony Creek Road) Bridge over Stony Creek. Consisting of bridge removal, installation of a temporary detour, bridge construction, paving, signs, pavement markings, and other associated work. The foregoing is a general outline of work only and shall not be construed as a complete description of the work to be performed under Contracts. Plans and Specifications may be obtained in person at the following locations upon a non-refundable payment of $25.00 (checks ONLY, made payable to Jefferson County Treasurer) for each set of documents requested: Foit-Albert Associates, 435 New Karner Road, Albany, New York 12205, (518) 452-1037 ext. 252 and Foit-Albert Associates, 763 Main Street, Buffalo, NY 14203, (716) 856-3933 ext. 252 (the Engineer). If mailing is requested, a separate non-refundable check of $25.00 made payable to Jefferson County treasurer is required to cover postage and handling. Plans and specifications may be examined at the following locations; Jefferson County Highway Department, 21897 County Road 190, Watertown, New York 13601, (315) 786-3600, Foit-Albert Associates, 435 New Karner Road, Albany, New York 12205, (518) 452-1037 ext. 252 and Foit-Albert Associates, 763 Main Street, Buffalo, NY 14203, (716) 856-3933 ext. 252. Prospective bidders are encouraged to obtain bid documents from the Engineer; the County does not guarantee either the accuracy or completeness of bid documents obtained from sources other than the Engineer. Only those prospective bidders who have purchased bid documents at the Engineer will be assured to be sent all addenda. Proposals must be made in writing on the forms furnished and shall be accompanied by a Bid Guaranty for an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount bid in accordance with the INSTRUCTIONS TO BIDDERS. Jefferson County is exempt under Sections 1116 of the New York State Tax Law, and therefore, no sales tax shall be included in the bid. The successful Bidders will be required to furnish and pay for a satisfactory Performance Bond and a Labor and Material Bond and provide insurance in accordance with the INSTRUCTIONS TO BIDDERS. Jefferson County reserves the right to reject any and all bids, and to accept any Proposal or individual item of items which may be deemed most favorable to the Countys best interests. BIDDERS ON THIS PROJECT SHALL COMPLY WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF LOCALLY ADMINISTERED FEDERAL AID PROJECTS THAT ARE SET FORTH IN THESE SPECIFICATIONS. IF THERE ARE DISCREPANCIES BETWEEN THE COUNTY SPECIFICATIONS AND THE FEDERAL AID REQUIREMENTS, THE FEDERAL AID REQUIREMENTS SHALL PREVAIL.NE-04/7-4/21/2018-3TC-181186|