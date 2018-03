Joe Johns Welding, LLC articles of organization filed with NYS Secretary of State(SSNY) on 12/13/2017. Office in Essex County. SSNY is designated agent of the LLC upon whom process may be served. SSNY shall mail a copy of process to 112 The Portage Ticonderoga, NY 12883. The LLC is organized for the purpose of any and all lawful business.TT-03/24-04/28/2018-6TC-179826|