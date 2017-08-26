SCHOOL TAX NOTICE JOHNSBURG CENTRAL SCHOOL PO BOX 380North Creek, NY 12853NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I have received the tax roll and warrant for the collection of school taxes for the 2017 2018 for Johnsburg Central School District, Towns of Johnsburg, Chester, and Thurman.Free collection period will be from September 1, 2017 until October 2, 2017. A two percent penalty (2%) will start October 3, 2017 until October 31, 2017. The last day to pay school taxes will be October 31, 2017. After that date uncollected taxes will be returned to the Warren County Treasurer at Lake George, New York.School tax collection will be at the Johnsburg Central School in North Creek on Thursday's from 4:00pm - 8:00pm and Saturday's from 8:00am - 12:00am ONLY IN THE MONTH OF SEPTEMBER. Taxes may be mailed from September 1 to October 31, 2017 addressed to Mary J. Alexander, Collector, PO Box 96, North River, NY 12856. Please make all checks payable to Mary J. Alexander, Collector.PLEASE NOTE THAT FAILURE TO RECEIVE A TAX BILL DOES NOT RELIEVE TAXPAYER OF PAYMENT RESPONSIBLILTY. COPIES OF TAX BILLS MAY BE OBTAINED BY CALLING (518)251-2431 OR LOGGING ON TO WWW.INFOTAXONLINE.COM AND CLICKING ON JOHNSBURG.Mary J. AlexanderCollector NE/AJ-08/26/2017-1TC-1650747|