Public Hearing on Fire Protection Funding for Johnsburg Fire Protection DistrictNotice is hereby given that the Town Board of the Town of Johnsburg,Warren County, New York, will meet and hold a Public Hearing at the Wevertown Community Center, Wevertown, NY on Thursday November 9, 2017, at 7:00 pm, for considering funding proposed by said Town Board for the five volunteer companies for furnishing of fire protection in the Johnsburg Fire Protection District, at which time and place said Town Board will consider such proposed funding and hear all persons interested in the same.The following companies are included: North River Vol. Fire Co., Garnet Lake Vol. Fire Co., Bakers Mills/Sodom Vol. Fire Co., Johnsburg Vol. Fire Co., Riverside Vol. Fire Co. Dated October 17, 2017By Order of the Johnsburg Town BoardJo A Smith,Town ClerkNE/AJ-10/28-11/04/2017-2TC-166315|