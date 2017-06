NOTICE BY PUBLICATION OF FORMATION OF LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY JSL Logging LLC filed articles of organization with SOS of NY on June 19, 2017. Principal office is in Essex County, New York. The SOS of NY is designated as agent for service of process against the LLC, and SOS shall mail a copy of process in any action or proceeding against the LLC to 1167 Sunset Drive, Willsboro, NY 12996. The LLCs purpose is to engage in any lawful activity.VN-06/24-07/29/2017-6TC-156057|