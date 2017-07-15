SUPREME COURT COUNTY OF ESSEX QUICKEN LOANS, INC, Plaintiff against WILLIAM BLOOD; CRYSTAL BLOOD, et al Defendant(s). Pursuant to a Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale entered on May 30, 2017. I, the undersigned Referee will sell at public auction at the lobby of the Essex County Courthouse, 7559 Court Street, Elizabethtown, N.Y. on the 16th day of August, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. premises described as follows: All that tract or parcel of land, situate on Prospect Avenue in the Village of Port Henry, Essex County, New York, bounded and described as follows: FIRST PARCEL: All that certain piece or parcel of land know as lot #7 in a plot of lots surveyed and laid out for E. W. Rogers, Executor of Isaac Stone, deceased in June, 1864 ny D. M. Arnolds, Containing 1 acre of land, Also the spring on the rear of said lot and all the right, title and interest thereon of the party of the first part and being the premises which were conveyed to Harriet Adelaide Edwards by Louie A. Edwards and Frederick A. Edwards, by deed recorded in Essex County Clerks Office in Book 172 of Deeds at page 96.SECOND PARCEL: Bounded and described as follows: being Lots numbered five (5) and six (6) in plot of lots surveyed and laid out for Eli W. Rogers Executor of the Estate of Isaac Stone, deceased, by D. M. Arnold in 1864, commencing in the center of prospect Avenue (so-called) at the northwest corner lot number four (4) in said plot thence along the center of said street north ten degrees and thirty (80) minutes East, two (2) chains to the southwest corner of lot number seven (7) in said plot, thence along the south line of said lot number seven (7) south eighty-eight and one-half (88-1/2) degrees east, two (2) chains and fifty, links to lands formerly owned by H.S. Wheelock, being southeast corner of lot number seven (7) thence south one (1) degrees and thirty minutes west two (2) chains to the north east corner of lot number four (4) in said plot, thence along north line of said lot number four (4) north eighty eight and one-half (88-1/2) degrees west, to the place of beginning. Said premises known as 19 Prospect Avenue, Port Henry, N.Y. 12974.(Section: 97.63, Block: 4, Lot: 22.00).Approximate amount of lien $ 129,642.50 plus interest and costs. Premises will be sold subject to provisions of filed judgment and terms of sale. Index No. CV15-0516. Judith Pareira, Esq., Referee. Stern & Eisenberg, PCAttorney(s) for PlaintiffWoodbridge Corporate Plaza485 B Route 1 South Suite 330Iselin, NJ 08830(732) 582-6344TT-07/15-08/05/2017-4TC-157323|