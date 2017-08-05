STATE OF NEW YORK SUPREME COURT: COUNTY OF ESSEX WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A.Plaintiff,vs.JAMES MORGAN III A/K/A JAMES Z. MORGAN III, BOBBIE JO MORGAN A/K/A BOBBIE JO REYNOLDS, et al., Defendants NOTICE OF SALE IN FORECLOSURE PLEASE TAKE NOTICE THAT In pursuance of a Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale entered in the office of the County Clerk of Essex County on June 19, 2017, I, John C. McDonald, Esq., the Referee named in said Judgment, will sell in one parcel at public auction on September 6, 2017 at the Lobby of Essex County Courthouse, 7559 Court Street, Elizabethtown, County of Essex, State of New York, at 10:00 A.M , the premises described as follows:9051 US Route 9 f/k/a HC 1, Box 393 DLewis, NY 12950SBL No.: 38.3-1-34.100ALL THAT TRACT OF PARCEL OF LAND situated in the Town of Lewis, County of Essex, and State of New York. The premises are sold subject to the provisions of the filed judgment, Index No. 476-2013 in the amount of $25,150.58 plus interest and costs.Jennifer T. Abenhaim, Esq.Woods Oviatt Gilman LLPPlaintiff's Attorney700 Crossroads Building, 2 State St.Rochester, New York 14614Tel.: 855-227-5072VN-08/05-08/26/2017-4TC-159404|