KEENE HIGHWAY DEPARTMEN

THE TOWN OF KEENE HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT is seeking interested applicants to fill an opening for the position of Motor Equipment Operator.Interested individuals may pick up a job application and/or job description at the Keene Town Hall, Monday through Friday, between the hours of 8:00 AM and 3:00 PM.Applications, accompanied by a resume, will be accepted at the Keene Town Hall, 10892 NYS Route 9N, Keene, NY, until Friday, February 23rd. Successful applicants will be interviewed during the week of February 26th to March 2nd. The start date for this position will be Monday, March 12th. If you have any questions call Scott Smith, Highway Superintendent, Monday through Friday, 6:00 AM to 2:30 PM, at 518-576-4755.Scott Smith, Highway SuperintendentTown of KeeneDated: February 1, 2018VN-02/10/2018-1TC-175936|