NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, That the Preliminary Budget of The Keene Valley Fire District for The fiscal year beginning January 2018, has been filed in the office Of the Town Clerk, Town Hall, Keene, NY, where it is available For inspection by any interested Persons at all reasonable hours, FURTHER NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Keene Valley Fire District of Keene Valley, NY, will Meet and review said Preliminary Budget and to hold a Public Hearing Thereon at the Keene Valley Fire House, 15 Market Street, Keene Valley NY at 7:00 p.m. On Tuesday, the 17th day of October, 2017. At this Hearing any persons may be heard In favor of or against the Preliminary Budget as complied, or for or Against any item or items therein Contained, Pursuant to Section 105(3) of the Town Law. VN-10/14/2017-1TC-165679|