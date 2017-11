KEENE VALLEY FIRE DISTRICT is accepting bids for snow plowing for 2017-2018. Please send proposal including seasonal rate and hourly rate, and proof of insurance in a sealed envelope by November 20, 2017 to Keene Valley Fire District, Attn: Plowing Bids, 15 Market Street, PO Box 508, Keene Valley, New York 12943.VN-11/11/2017-1TC-168266|