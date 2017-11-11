ANNUAL ELECTION OF KEENE VALLEY FIRE DISTRICT PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Annual Election of the Keene Valley Fire District will take place on December 12, 2017, between the hours of 6:00 p.m. And 9:00 p.m. At the Keene Valley Fire House located At 15 Market Street, Keene Valley, New York for the purpose of electing One Fire Commissioner for term of five years.All duly registered residents of the Keene Valley Fire District shall be eligible to vote.A qualified voter desirouse of being a candidate should file his or her Name with in letter form with Dawn Ormsby, the Fire District Secretary before November 22, 2017.Date: November 13, 2017Dawn Ormsby, SecretaryBoard of Fire CommissionersKeene Valley Fire DistrictVN-11/11/2017-1TC-168273|