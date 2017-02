KROHA PROPERTIES LLC Articles of Org. filed NY Sec. of State (SSNY) 1/24/17. Office in Essex Co. SSNY desig. agent of LLC upon whom process may be served. SSNY shall mail copy of process to 74 Theianoguen Way, Lake Placid, NY 12946. Purpose: Any lawful purpose. Principal business location: 270 Mill Pond Dr., Lake Placid, NY 12946.

VN-02/11-03/18/2017-6TC-143397|