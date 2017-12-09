LAKE CITY FIRE EQUIPMENT, LLC NOTICE OF FORMATION of a domestic Limited Liability Company (LLC):DATE OF FORMATION: The Articles of Organization were filed with the New York State Secretary of State on November 17, 2017.NEW YORK OFFICE LOCATION: Clinton County AGENT FOR PROCESS: The Secretary of State is designated as Agent upon whom process against the LLC may be served. The Secretary of State shall mail a copy of any process against the LLC to 42 Skyway Plaza, Suite 5, Plattsburgh, New York 12901.PURPOSE: To engage in any lawful act or activity.NC-12/9-1/13/2018-6TC-170698|