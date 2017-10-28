NOTICE OF QUALIFICATION OF LAKE PLACID TRS, LLC. App. for Auth. filed with Secy. of State of NY (SSNY) on 10/12/17. Office location: Essex County. LLC formed in Delaware (DE) on 9/14/17. SSNY designated as agent of LLC upon whom process against it may be served. SSNY shall mail process to: c/o The LLC, 1040 Ave. of the Americas, 9th Fl., NY, NY 10018. DE address of LLC: c/o United Corporate Services, Inc., 874 Walker Road, Ste. C, Dover, DE 19904. Arts. of Org. filed with DE Secy. of State, Townsend Bldg., Dover, DE 19901. Purpose: any lawful activity.VN-10/28-12/02/2017-6TC-166817|