LAKEVIEW PROPERTY HOLDINGS LLC, Arts. of Org. filed with the SSNY on 07/28/2017. Office loc: Clinton County. SSNY has been designated as agent upon whom process against the LLC may be served. SSNY shall mail process to: The LLC, 18 Lakeview Dr, Plattsburgh , NY 12901. Reg Agent: NYSCORPORATION.COM, 1971 Western Ave., #1121, Albany, NY 12203. Purpose: Any Lawful Purpose. NC-08/19-09/23/2017-6TC-160283|