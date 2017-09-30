Laroo Management, LLC. Filed with SSNY on 9/1/17. Office: Clinton County. SSNY designated as agent for process & shall mail to: 5 Lafayette St Plattsburgh NY 12901. Purpose: any lawfulNC-09/30-11/04/2017-6TC-164364|
