LEGAL NOTICE OF ESTOPPELThe bond resolution, a summary of which is published herewith, has been adopted on June 8, 2017, and the validity of the obligations authorized by such resolution may be hereafter contested only if such obligations were authorized for an object or purpose for which the Town of Ticonderoga, Essex County, New York, is not authorized to expend money, or if the provisions of law which should have been complied with as of the date of publication of this notice were not substantially complied with, and an action, suit or proceeding contesting such validity is commenced within twenty days after the date of publication of this notice, or such obligations were authorized in violation of the provisions of the Constitution.A complete copy of the resolution summarized herewith is available for public inspection during regular business hours at the Office of the Town Clerk for a period of twenty days from the date of publication of this Notice.Dated: Ticonderoga, New York,June 9, 2017.Tonya Thompson, Town Clerk BOND RESOLUTION DATED JUNE 8, 2017.A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE ISSUANCE OF an additional $4,441,431.88 SERIAL BONDS OF THE TOWN OF TICONDEROGA, ESSEX COUNTY, NEW YORK, TO PAY additional COSTs OF THE JOINT INCREASE AND IMPROVEMENT OF THE FACILITIES OF SEWER DISTRICTS NOS. 2 THROUGH 11, IN THE TOWN OF TICONDEROGA, ESSEX COUNTY, NEW YORK.Specific object or purpose: Joint increase and improvement of Sewer Districts Nos. 2 through 11 additional costsPeriod of probable usefulness: Forty yearsRevised maximum estimated cost: $13,440,885.41Amount previously authorized: $8,999,453.53 serial bondsAmount of additional obligations to be issued: $4,441,431.88 serial bondsSEQRA status: Type I Action. Negative Declaration. Full EAF on file in the office of the Town Clerk where it may be inspected during regular office hours. Additional project elements: Type II Action pursuant to 6 NYCRR Part617.5(c)(2)TT-06/17/2017-1TC-155177|