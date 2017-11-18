NOTICE OF ELECTION Lewis Fire District will hold an Election on December 12th at the Lewis Fire House from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM for the election of one Fire Commissioner for the term of 5 years commencing January 1, 2018 and ending December 31, 2022.Anyone who is a resident and a registered voter in the Lewis Fire District is eligible to vote in this election.Last day to register at the county to be eligible to vote is 11/20/17.Notify the secretary in writing of intent to run for office by 11/22/17. Send or deliver your intent in writing to Catherine Flinchum - Secretary, 9770 US Route 9, Lewis NY 12950.VN-11/18/2017-168433|