NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT A LICENSE, NUMBER Pending for beer, liquor, cider and/or wine. has been applied for by the undersigned to sell beer, liquor, cider and /or wine at retail in a restaurant under the Alcoholic Beverage Control Law at Emeralds Restaurant (Autumn Corp.) 872 State Route 9N, Ticonderoga, NY 12883, Essex County for on-premises consumption.TT-09/15-09/22/2018-2TC-195826|