NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a license, PENDING, for Liquor, Beer & Wine has been applied for by the undersigned to sell Liquor, Beer & wine at retail in a restaurant under the Alcoholic Beverage Control Law at 3017 Lake Shore Drive, Lake George, New York 12845 for on premises consumption JEBS RESTAURANT INC, dba CHRISTINES NE-05/26-06/02/2018-2TC-185211|