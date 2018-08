NOTICE OF FORMATION OF Little Big House, LLC Articles of Organization filed with the Secretary of State of New York SSNY On (5/10/18) Office Location: Warren SSNY designated as agent of LLC upon whom Process against it may be served. SSNY shall mail process to: The LLC, Legalinc Corporate Services, Inc 1967 Wehrle Drive Suite 1 #086 Buffalo, NY 14221Purpose: any lawful activityNE-08/18-09/22/2018-6TC-193594|