PUBLIC NOTICE - ESSEX COUNTY ADOPTION OF LOCAL LAW NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on July 2, 2018, the Essex County Board of Supervisors duly adopted Local Law No. 3 of 2018, a local law rescinding Local Law No. 3 of 2009 entitled, A local law to create the Office of Essex County Department of Transportation Coordinator and assigning to said office specific administrative functions, powers and duties to be performed on behalf of the Board of Supervisors and abolishing the Office of Essex County Department of Transportation Coordinator; and PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that this Local Law rescinds Local Law No. 3 of 2009 and abolishes the Office of the Essex County Department of Transportation Coordinator; and PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that this Local Law will take effect immediately upon the filing with the Office of the Secretary of State.PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that a complete copy of Local Law No. 3 of 2018 is available for inspection in the Office of the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors, 7551 Court Street, Elizabethtown, New York 12932. Dated: July 2, 2018Judith A. Garrison, Clerk Essex County Board of Supervisors P.O. Box 217, 7551 Court Street Elizabethtown, NY 12932 (518) 873-3350

