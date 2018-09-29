NOTICE OF ADOPTION AND ABSTRACT OF LOCAL LAW NO. 5 OF 2018 PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that on the 21st day of September, 2018, the Board of Supervisors of Warren County adopted Local Law No. 5 of 2018 entitled A Local Law Amending the Warren County Occupancy Tax as Authorized by Act of the New York State Legislative (Chapter 422 of the Laws of 2003). The intent of this local law is to continue an occupancy tax authorized by act of the New York State Legislature (Chapter 422 of the Laws of 2003) and originally imposed by Warren County Local Law No. 4 of 2003 entitled A Local Law to Enact an Occupancy Tax as Authorized by Act of the New York State Legislature (Chapter 422 of the Laws of 2003) in addition to incorporating all of the amendments made to this Local Law since its original enactment as set forth above(the previous amendments being Local Law # 3 of 2006; Local Law #10 of 2006; Local Law #13 of 2011 and Local Law No. 6 of 2015). This local law is intended to incorporate all of the prior amendments, and to further amend Section 3, paragraph (c)so as to clarify that the definition of hotels and motels includes short-term vacation rentals, as well as adding a new paragraph (o) to define the term short term vacation rental.A copy of said Local Law is available for inspection during regular business hours by contacting the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors at the Warren County Municipal Center, 1340 State Route 9, Lake George, New York and may be viewed on the Warren County website at www.warrencountyny.gov.BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS AMANDA ALLEN, CLERKNE-09/29-10/06/2018-2TC-197460|