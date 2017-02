Lorna J. Clark MD PLLC filed Articles of Organization with the Department of State of NY on March 10, 2016. Office Location: County of Clinton. The Secretary of State of NY ("SSNY") has been designated as agent of the PLLC upon whom process against it may be served. SSNY shall mail a copy of any such process served to: 11 Hammond Ln. Ste A, Plattsburgh, NY 12901. Purpose: the Professional Practice of Medicine.

NC-02/11-03/18/2017-6TC-143340|