Lorraine P. Turgeon passed away on 8 August 2018 at the age of 55 after a long battle with CNS Lymphoma. She was born in Augusta, Maine to Clermont and Colette Turgeon on July 11th, 1963. She will be remembered as a joyful, carefree spirit, who knew how to make the absolute most out of any situation – though reserved, she was a friend to all, and the light of many people’s lives.Although she was a pastoral associate for the Catholic Community of Moriah, her favorite occupation was being a mother, one that she did best and until she was called from this world to the next.She is survived by her son Noah Arevalo whom stood by his Mom to the end. Lorraine is also survived by her mother Colette Turgeon, her sister France and brother in law Allen - parents of her nieces Lindsey and Hannah, her brother Dennis and sister in law Donna - parents of her nephews David and Tyler, and her brother Tom and sister in law Darcy - parents of her niece Lilly Mae.Services will be held as follows: Viewing to be held at Harland’s Funeral home in Port Henry, NY on Monday the 13th of August from 5-7pm. Funeral Service to be held at St. Patrick’s church in Port Henry on Tuesday August 14th at 11 am, burial service to proceed the church service as Lorraine will be laid to rest in the Catholic Community of Moriah Cemetery.Her immense suffering will not be forgotten.