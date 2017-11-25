Louis Repair Service, LLC. Filed with SSNY on 10/20/17. Office: Clinton County. SSNY designated as agent for process & shall mail to: 10 Boulerice Rd Altona NY 12910. Purpose: any lawfulNC-11/25-12/30/2017-6TC-169508|
Louis Repair Service, LLC. Filed with SSNY on 10/20/17. Office: Clinton County. SSNY designated as agent for process & shall mail to: 10 Boulerice Rd Altona NY 12910. Purpose: any lawfulNC-11/25-12/30/2017-6TC-169508|
©2017 Sun Community News & Printing, Published by Denton Publications Inc. All rights reserved.