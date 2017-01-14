NOTICE OF QUALIFICATION OF LYME ADIRONDACK TIMBER SALES, LLC

Appl. for Auth. filed with Secy. of State of NY (SSNY) on 01/03/17. Office location: Warren County. LLC formed in Delaware (DE) on 12/15/16. SSNY designated as agent of LLC upon whom process against it may be served. SSNY shall mail process to the LLC, 23 S. Main St., 3rd Fl., Hanover, NH 03755. DE addr. of LLC: Corporation Service Co., 2711 Centerville Rd., Ste. 400, Wilmington, DE 19808. Cert. of Form. filed with Secy. of State of the State of DE, 401 Federal St., Dover, DE 19901. Purpose: Any lawful activity.

