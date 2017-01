MC CONCRETE & BUILDING, LLC  Articles of Org. filed NY Sec. of State (SSNY) 12/2/16. Office in Clinton Co. SSNY desig. agent of LLC upon whom process may be served. SSNY shall mail copy of process to 1872 Main St, Keeseville, NY 12944. Purpose: Any lawful purpose.

