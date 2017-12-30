NOTICE OF FORMATION OF LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY (LLC). Name: Michael and Diane Enterprises, LLC. Articles of Organization filed with Secretary of State of New York (SSNY) on 12/13/2017. NY office location: Clinton County. SSNY has been designated as agent of the LLC upon whom process against it may be served. The post office address to which the SSNY shall mail a copy of any process against the LLC served upon him/her is 6 Mountain View Cir, Plattsburgh, NY 12901. Purpose/ character of LLC: Any lawful purpose.NC-12/30-02/03/2018-6TC-172522|