NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the fiscal affairs of the Minerva Central School for the period of July 1, 2016 to June 30, 2017 have been examined by Boulrice & Wood CPAs, P.C., Plattsburgh, NY and has been filed in my office where it is available as a public record for inspection by all persons. Pursuant to section thirty five of the general municipal law, the governing board of the Minerva Central School may at its discretion, prepare a written response to the management letter by Boulrice & Wood CPAs, P.C. and file any such response in my office as a public record for inspection by all interested persons no later than January 31, 2018.Diana MasonDistrict ClerkNov. 6, 2017NE-11/11/2017-1TC-168334|