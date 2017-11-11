Minerva Central School

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the fiscal affairs of the Minerva Central School for the period of July 1, 2016 to June 30, 2017 have been examined by Boulrice & Wood CPAs, P.C., Plattsburgh, NY and has been filed in my office where it is available as a public record for inspection by all persons. Pursuant to section thirty five of the general municipal law, the governing board of the Minerva Central School may at its discretion, prepare a written response to the management letter by Boulrice & Wood CPAs, P.C. and file any such response in my office as a public record for inspection by all interested persons no later than January 31, 2018.Diana MasonDistrict ClerkNov. 6, 2017NE-11/11/2017-1TC-168334|