ON THE PROPOSED FINANCING BY MINERVA VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT AND RESCUE SQUAD, INC.Notice is hereby given the Minerva Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad, Inc. located in Minerva New York (the issuer) will meet on Monday October 14, 2018 at 7pm at 1495 State Route 28N, Minerva New York for the purpose of holding a public hearing pursuant to the requirements of Section 147(f) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended, on the proposal the issuer enter into an agreement to finance certain equipment. The equipment to be financed consists of One (1) Rosenbauer Tanker Truck and will be maintained at the fire station in Minerva New York.To financed the cost of such equipment and pay costs and expenses incidental to the financing, the issuer proposes to enter in a loan agreement with the maximum aggregate principle amount not to exceed $279,197.00. The issuer will be required to pay all taxes on the equipment. The rental payments due pursuant to the loan agreement will be secured by a security interest in the equipment.All persons interested may appear and be heard at said time and place or may file written comments with the Minerva Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad Inc. prior to the date of the hearing set forth heretofore.